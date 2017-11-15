Black Friday Deals 2017: 15% off an instax Mini 9 Camera

Get ready to pout

Words by Megan C. Hills

Argos is kicking off their Black Friday sales early and we’ve combed through the deals for some of our favourite ones. They’ve slashed prices so you can expect an onslaught of everything from Black Friday watches deals all the through to Black Friday clothing deals – but enough about that, we’ve got our eyes on a bit of cute tech.

If you’ve ever wanted an instant camera, now’s the time. This adorable pink retro camera is now 15% off at Argos, meaning that you’ll be able to get it for £59.99. It’s a fun nod to the 90s and small enough to fit into a bag, so capturing those precious moments on holiday or at a party won’t be a problem.

It’s also available in different colour ways, if pink isn’t your favourite then check out the other shades below.

The instax camera can take ten instant business-card sized photographs that’ll print right out the top of the device and develop within a minute. With a built in flash, carry strap, close up lens and even a selfie mirror to make sure you and the squad all look perfect. All you need to do is plug in some batteries.