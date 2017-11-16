Black Friday Deals 2017: £163.60 off an Oral-B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush

Hello pearly whites

Words by Megan C. Hills

If brushing your teeth is a total bore, then you might want to upgrade your equipment. Amazon’s launched their Black Friday sale and there’s an oral care gem amongst the treasure – you can now get 71% off an Oral-B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush and it’s going to go lightning quick.

It’s currently available for £66.39 and given that original retail price is £229.99, it’s a total bargain.

Buy now

Beyond looking super flash, the smart toothbrush has a number of different add-ons designed to keep your teeth pearly white. Its round head has six different brushing modes to ensure you reach all those nasty nooks and crannies to get rid of plaque. If brushing your teeth too hard is a bit of an issue, it’s also equipped with pressure control technology to alert you if you go a little overboard and also slows down the speed of the brush accordingly.

The Oral-B Smart Series Electric Toothbrush comes with a handy Wireless SmartGuide, which will track your tooth brushing habits and provide you with little suggestions to improve your oral care routine. You don’t have to worry about straining to stay near the plug, as the brush is wireless and has a special charging station – all you have to do is pop it in and you’re ready to go.