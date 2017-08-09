If, like us, you think shopping the trends in this trans-seasonal weather is a nightmare then our edit of new-in homeware buys is sure to cheer up your week – no matter how grey the skies might be!

We mean, why buy that new Zara summer dress only to sit in your wardrobe, when you could pick up a new cushion or throw to brighten up your flat? And, as summer comes to an end (sob!) we’ll be spending more time cosying up at home watching a boxset (or two), lighting candles, eating cheese and wine… it’s basically the perfect excuse to invest in some new homeware accessories. Right? Right.

And with (almost) all of our favourite fashion bloggers now venturing into homewere styling – we’re constantly inspired to overhaul our homes with the new homeware trends. And with high street homeware going from strength to strength, you can now update any room on a budget. We’re loving this copper lamp from Primark. Only £8 and perfect for your bedroom – yes please!

With colouful culinary updates and scandi styled bedrooms, Instagram provides us with so much inspiration for our own homes.

So, show off your home in the coolest and best way with our top picks from the high street. We’ve compiled an edit of of favourite new season buys that you can shop and enjoy now. They’re not only perfect for updating your kitchen or lounge but also a great gift idea for that tricky-to-buy-for friend.

Whether it’s a copper cocktail shaker or a marble print clock they’re sure to brighten up your day. And the best bit? They won’t break your bank balance. So basically it’s a no brainer.

Here’s a few new season home buys for you to shop and enjoy now…