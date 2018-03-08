There’s a new outdoor Instagrammable street feast in town

And we’re obsessed.

Ever since Street Feast first launched in London in 2012 we’ve been obsessed, from the unbeatable food and booze to the very concept itself.

For those that are unfamiliar, Street Feast transforms derelict and disused spaces into cool and unique eating and drinking areas – we’re talking everything from car parks and rooftops to old markets and office blocks. It’s seriously cool.

Already established in the capital, with spots in Lewisham, Bermondsey and Battersea to name a few, the growing brand has added another venue to its list just this month – and it might be our favourite yet.

Introducing Woolwich Public Market.

The Venue:

The 86-year old former covered market has been transformed into the latest twinkly feasting area – and featuring an arched rainbow roof, two mezzanine levels and a massive ground floor space – it’s definitely the right place to go for South-East London vibes and craft beer.

What should I eat?

Being Street Feast, there is of course your typical street food stands – boasting everything from Yum Bun and Yumplings to Burger & Beyond and INK. But Woolwich Market’s real selling point is its new finds – Salt Shed, HENhaus, Lava Bar and Rust Bucket Pizza Co.

Don’t know what to order? We’ve got you covered. Salt Shed’s cured salt beef short rib steak is a must try – coming with sweet potato, carrot and potato fries and chilli-churro, and you can’t miss a HENhaus rotisserie chicken. But if you’re choosing date food or want to go halves with a friend, a melty wood-fired pizza from Rust Bucket or chilli and lime salted Cod Nuggets from INK is probably the right move.

In terms of your Instagram feed however, Lava Bar is definitely your best bet – pick up a molten pudding topped with cereal milk ice cream, complete with doughnuts filled with warm fudge cookie dough and butterscotch sauce. We’re not joking – it is unreal.

What should I drink?

What’s a street feast without great booze? Luckily Woolwich Market has got it covered – from killer cocktails to craft beers. For romantic dates, head straight to Street Vin and find a candlelit corner to sample some wines but if you’re in the mood for spirits, Gin Kitchen’s boozy botanicals and the frozen Pina Coladas at Rumhole are not to be missed.

Woolwich Public Market is open Fridays from 5pm till late and Saturdays from 12pm till late.