We’ve Got Your Non-Chocolate Advent Calendar Sorted

Roll on December...

It may only be October, but that’s never stopped the Christmas ball rolling. In fact, some of our favourite stores are already throwing open their doors to Christmas shops and bang on cue, the advent calendars start dropping.

Now we may not be quite ready to throw on a Christmas jumper just yet, but we are open to a novelty advent calendar or two (you’re never too old for a daily treat, right?).

This year, the one that’s shot straight to the top of our wish list is more tempting than your average chocolate filled calendar. Hitting the top spot for 2017 is quite simply the best we’ve ever seen. A big statement, we know, but we’re betting you’ll be equally excited about this one.

First came chocs, then came beauty (still a firm fan) and now comes booze. Yes, you read that right. Debenhams have announced they are replacing those traditional chocolates and swapping in a shot, instead. Out with the old, in with the new…daily shot? We’re on board.

Baileys, Red Square vodka, Jim Beam whiskey – all the faves are in there, in a fun mini sized 5cl bottle so you can start the day the right way, or why not pop it in your bag for later. There’s really no down side here.

The calendar has 12 doors for the 12 days of Christmas (24 could be pushing it), and you can snap one up for £40 – a fair price when it’s packed full of festive booze, we reckon.

Buy for you or buy for your best mate – this is the coolest advent calendar we’ve seen so far and we’re predicting this’ll fly off the shelves at lightning speed, so if you like the sound of this, be sure to get your hands on one when they launch online and in store on the 1st November.

If you’re a big chocolate fan, don’t panic, there’s plenty of classic calendars, too.