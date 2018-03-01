We're all tied up in (pretzel) knots about it.

Words by Megan C. Hills

Call the squad and schedule the next sleepover – a new Ben & Jerry’s flavour has officially hit the shelves. If you’re the kind of person who can’t make up your mind when it comes to savoury or sweet treats, they’ve taken the fuss out of the decision-making with their brand new Topped Pretzel Palooza flavour. Bring. It. On.

Unsurprisingly, pretzels are a big part of the deal here. The new creation is made up of lush vanilla malt ice cream, swirled with a generous helping of chocolate hazelnut goodness and topped off with a thick layer of chocolate-hazelnut fudge. And naturally, golden chunks of chocolate pretzels are scattered throughout for a delicious, savoury crunch.

Catherine Goffinet, Ben & Jerry’s Flavour Guru and officially holder of the coolest job in the world, said, ‘We like to think we’ve topped it again with Pretzel Palooza! We’re nutty about the sweet and salty combo of chocolatey, hazelnutty and crunchy pretzels, and of course our tried and tested spoonable topping.

‘Pretzels have long been a flavour favourite across the pond, and we’ve given them a whole new lease of life for our UK fans in this jam-packed tub.’

All you have to do is look at this cross-section of the ice cream tub for your mouth to start watering. We’re here for it.

The new addition is part of Ben & Jerry’s Fairtrade Topped range, joining the likes of the Topped Salted Caramel Brownie, Topped Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough and Topped Strawberry swirled. And – uh – we may or may not have planned to try them all.

Want to grab a tub? It’s available now for £5.49 in stores across the UK and you’ll have to get your own – we’re absolutely not sharing.