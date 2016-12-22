Watch: Pimp Your Pies This Christmas

Add some fun to your festive celebrations with these easy ideas for pimping your mince pies...

Your Christmas mince pies are about to get a whole lot cuter.

The perfect way to keep the children occupied over the holidays, or great if you simply want to show off your creative fair when you’ve got the girls round, our easy step-by-step video shows you how to take your shop-bought pies to the next level.

All you need are:

Mince pies

Icing

Liquid icing

Chocolate buttons

Gummy sweets

Chocolate Matchsticks

Carrot cake decorations

Chocolate balls

Chocolate bits

But, of course, feel free to try something different and mix things up.

Happy pimpin’ guys.