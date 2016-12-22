Watch: Pimp Your Pies This Christmas
Add some fun to your festive celebrations with these easy ideas for pimping your mince pies...
Your Christmas mince pies are about to get a whole lot cuter.
The perfect way to keep the children occupied over the holidays, or great if you simply want to show off your creative fair when you’ve got the girls round, our easy step-by-step video shows you how to take your shop-bought pies to the next level.
All you need are:
- Mince pies
- Icing
- Liquid icing
- Chocolate buttons
- Gummy sweets
- Chocolate Matchsticks
- Carrot cake decorations
- Chocolate balls
- Chocolate bits
But, of course, feel free to try something different and mix things up.
Happy pimpin’ guys.