This Might Be The Most Instagrammable Brunch Spot EVER

Their Insta is the ideal click-hole…

When searching for the best place to get brunch there are a few boxes we’re looking to tick. They go a little something like this…

** Does it do avocado, smashed not sliced, and some form of eggs? Yeah, we’re basic.

** Is there the option to have a brunch pudding, eg cake? Yeah, we’re pigs.

** Are the surroundings going to make a great Instagram shot? Because, visual #goals.

We think we’ve found one that goes beyond all of the above; In fact, it could be the most Insta-friendly café in all of London.

Palm Vaults is located in Hackney central and is a dream of pink, green, foliage and retro-cool extras. It’s like Miami Barbie came to life and opened a café.

Palm Vaults in Hackney is SO pretty

There are plants everywhere. Hanging from the ceiling, on top of all the tables, on the vintage sourced signs…

There’s also an open brickwork wall marble tabletops and mauve and wicker seating.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Palm Vaults menu is equally beautiful.

Smashed avo on sourdough toast gets a sprinkling of edible flowers while smoothies and cakes come in a variety of pretty shades. Even the lattes are pink!

We’d actually wear a tee shirt covered with the PV takeout cups print, we love it THAT much.