Everyone Is Going Crazy Over The New Greggs Advent Calendar

Baked goods for brekkie, anyone?

Sausage roll fans rejoice, your festive prayers have been answered in the form of an actual Greggs advent calendar. Yep, this has literally just made our Christmas, too.

Although we’re all for eating chocolate for breakfast 24 days in a row, this year we’ve already been swayed by the savoury choices out there with the introduction of the cheese calendar (if you haven’t already read all about it, you can right here…you’re welcome). And this wasn’t the only good news we broke to you recently, we also let you know about the boozy options that make it *completely acceptable to have your fave tipple all month long. *maybe not for breakfast, people!

So, back to the newest member of the advent family – the pasty variety. Most importantly all you what to know is when, where, how and get me one immediately, right? Well, here’s the low-down…

When And Where Can You Get It?

You can get your hands on the calendar from the 20th of November in selected Greggs’ shops across the UK. Check out their Twitter @GreggsOfficial for more info coming soon, (they also tweet about free pastry giveaways so def worth a follow!)

What Is In It?

Unfortunately there’s not bite size versions of our fave pastry goods *sob* However even better than this is a tear-off token behind every door that you can take in store to exchange for items from the main and Christmas menu. Yep, this includes the classic sausage roll, obvs, mince pies and the iconic festive bake. Hallelujah!

On the 24th of December you’ll either get a £5 or £25 voucher to spend on whatever you want in store, so you’ll have to wait until Xmas eve to see if you’re one of the big winners. Good luck, everyone.

How much?

It’s £24 which may be more spenny that the usual Cadbury’s version we opt for, but Greggs have told us each one has between £35-£60 worth of vouchers, so basically you’re getting your money back in sausage roll form. It’s a win-win if you ask us.

We don’t know about you but forget the countdown to Christmas, we’ve started the countdown to when we can get our hands on this uh-mazing calendar!

Merry Greggsmas!