Gordon’s Now Has Pink Gin And It’s Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Call us basic, but we want everything in millennial pink RN.

Our bed sheets, our phone case, our nails… and even our alcohol. So we were pretty (read: VERY) excited to hear about Gordon’s Pink Gin this week.

Because if there’s one thing we love more than millennial pink, it’s gin.

According to the brand, the tipple is ‘perfectly crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon’s with the delicate, natural fruit flavours of raspberries and strawberries, rounded off with a playful tang of redcurrant.

‘Delectable in its fruity sweetness and with a gentle touch of juniper for that irresistible aroma, Pink is also certain to impress with its blushing tones.’

With Dry January over and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we reckon now is the perfect time to get your hands on a bottle.

Whether you share it with your partner over a romantic dinner or get your girls around for a Galentine’s Day cocktail-making sesh, the blush-pink booze will definitely get you in the loving mood.

Gordon’s Pink Gin is available to buy from all major supermarkets for £16.50 per 70cl bottle (37.5% ABV).