Aldi Just Launched 12 New Wines, And They Start At £4.99

*Thanks wine Gods*

January is nearly over, and that means those doing Dry January are this close to treating themselves to a glass of wine (or three).

We can think of no better way to celebrate being able to drink again than by trying out a new tipple, which is why we need to tell you about Aldi’s latest range.

The supermarket chain has announced that it’ll be introducing 12 new wines to celebrate its Wine Festival next month. A mix of reds and whites, they’ve been chosen by Aldi’s wine buying team.

The best thing? They’re all a total barg’, with most priced under £7. Here’s everything you need to know…

Red wine

Australian Shiraz-Tempranillo 2016 (£6.99, 75cl)

An Australian wine with a Spanish twist – inspired by the colourful laneways of Spain, this Australian Shiraz-Tempranillo is bold, rich and fully charged.

Made to be enjoyed in the sunshine, sharing a plate of tapas with friends.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide

Qusico Chilean Malbec 2016 (£6.99, 75cl)

This sumptuous red originates from the Los Catus Vineyard in the heart of the Colchagua Valley in Chile.

Deep and spicy, the satisfying tipple is to be enjoyed alongside a hearty roast dinner.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide

Don Tomas Argentinian Syrah 2016 (£7.99, 75cl)

Red wine connoisseurs can enjoy a glass of this Argentinian tipple as an after-dinner treat.

With deep flavours of fig and blackcurrant, its rich blend is combined with a sweet vanilla spice.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide

Odd Lot 2015 (£9.99, 75cl)

A bold, rich blend of petit sirah and petit verdot grapes, this red is deliciously daring and is sure to make a statement.

Originating from the Monterey County in California, it’s the perfect bottle to wow guests at a dinner party.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide

White wine

Noctilo Transylvanian Chardonnay 2017 (£4.99, 75cl)

Chardonnay lovers are sure to enjoy this Transylvanian tipple. Rich and luscious, its melon and peach notes are deliciously refreshing, with a creamy vanilla finish to round things off.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide

Cococciola 2016 (£4.99, 75cl)

A rare find in the UK, Cococciola hails from the Italian region of Abruzzo. Clean and fresh with hints of apple and apricot, it has a zingy acidity which is incredibly moreish. Say ‘Saluti’ and enjoy with a delectable seafood dish.

Available in stores and online from 12 February nationwide

Terre de Brume Costieres de Nimes Blanc 2017 (£5.79, 75cl)

You’ve tasted the red, now try the white. Less common that the red, this wine from the south of France is the perfect accompaniment to an indulgent plate of fish and chips.

White Rioja 2016 (£5.79, 75cl)

Rioja is red, right? Not always.

This one is made from the unusual white form of the red Tempranillo grape. If you’re a fan of Rioja red wine, but fancy a white, try this delicious dry and fruit-laden version instead.

South African Pinot Grigio 2017 (£5.99, 75cl)

Known as ‘The Grape White’, the adventurousness of this quirky pinot grigio is inspired by the great white sharks that brave the icy waters in pursuit of fun on the coast of False Bay in South Africa’s Western Cape.

This elegant white wine has subtle lemon and peach notes, with a crunchy and fresh acidity to awaken the senses.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide

Zibibbo 2016 (£5.99, 75cl)

Hailing from Sicily, this crisp white wine is fabulously fruity. With apricot and orange blossoms, it’s a refreshing wine which is best enjoyed as a relaxing aperitif in the evening.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide

Los Gonsos Chilean Gewurztraminer 2017 (£6.99, 75cl)

Vibrant and fruity, this white is particularly expressive with sweet flavours of lychee and stone fruits. Gather friends together and enjoy a glass with a signature Chinese or Indian dish.

Available in stores and online from 1 February nationwide