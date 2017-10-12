Gin Fans You’ll 100% Want These For Christmas

We're obsessed...

Gin lovers rejoice, you’re going to absolutely LOVE these new goodies launching just in time for the festive period.

Forget tonic being the perfect pairing to your favourite tipple, it’s now pies. Yep, gin and mince pies have combined to create a hybrid of dreams. Everyone, meet Aldi’s sloe gin mince tarts…

If there’s a 6 pack we’re going to get this party season, it’s of the mince pie variety and these are first on our list. Launching on November 14th, they’re only £2.29 and boy do they look delicious.

They’re described as a sophisticated alternative to the traditional mince pie variety, and we strongly approve. Topped with almonds and infused with gin, could they be any more amazing? Answer: unlikely.

We’ll be warming them up with some ice cream on the side and swilling down with a G&T, obvs.

Oh Christmas, we heart you for bringing all the festive goods in to our lives. And wait there’s more. Advent calendars aren’t just for choccies anymore, there’s a cheese advent launching soon and now there’s an actual gin calendar so you can get 25 mini bottles for each day of December. OMG we cannot wait.

Gin calendar, £100, John Lewis

Thanks to John Lewis, alcohol is now acceptable in the morning, apparently (but not advised, we still have to go to work in December, unfort) but either way we want to collect one every day.

The Edinburgh Gin calendar is the posh version of the chocolate fave and we want in. It may be £100, but you can just see it as an early Xmas gift. Want to know the best part? You can already get it now, so grab it before it sells out.

Merry Christmas! Too early? Ok yes, we think so. Lets get Halloween out of the way first before we play the first* Mariah Carey track this year. *OK, we may have already played it.