Aldi Is Releasing 8 Gins For Christmas (Including A Millennial Pink One)

This is not a drill

If you’re a gin fan, you need to get down to Aldi. STAT.

It’s been announced that the supermarket chain is launching a new range of the alcoholic fave. And guess what? EVERY bottle is under £20.

Sorry for all the capitals here, but we’re really quite excited.

According to Aldi, gin is the most popular spirit with shoppers. So to make us all happy, they’re bringing out the collection in time for Christmas.

As well as traditional gins, it also includes sloe gin and pink gin. And they say dreams don’t come true.

Want to know more? Here’s what you can expect…

Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin (£9.97, 70cl)

It received a gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition, beating a bottle that costs four times the price at £39.95.

The classic gin, it’ll make the perfect gin and tonic.

Available now.

Topaz Blue Premium Gin (£13.99, 70cl)

A ‘balanced mix of wild botanicals and fruits’, with a ‘touch of citrus and juniper’.

Aldi recommends you ‘mix with frozen berries for a perfect festive tipple to crack open for seasonal celebrations’. Alrighty then.

Available in stores and online from 1 October.

Oliver Cromwell 1599 Sloe Gin (£9.99, 50cl)

You’ll experience an ‘aromatic plum and cherry flavour’, which is followed by ‘a hint of almond from the stone of the sloe fruit, giving a full and complex taste’.

There are also ‘plummy notes with a crisp tone of juniper and coriander’. Aldi suggests trying it as a dessert, although you may want to think twice before going for seconds.

Available in stores and online from 1 October.

Gin Lane 1751 Victoria Pink Gin (£19.99, 70cl)

As cliché as it is, we’re millennials. And godammit, we want bloody everything to be millennial pink.

Luckily, we can now drink our favourite colour. The shade comes from the addition of Angostura bitters, but there are also eight botanicals – juniper, coriander, angelica, orris root, Sicilian lemon, Seville orange, cassia bark and star anise. Fancy.

Available in stores and online from 14 November.

Boyle’s Premium Irish Small Batch Craft Gin (£19.99, 70cl)

This won the Overall Best Gin at the 2016 Irish Whiskey Awards, which makes it practically holy in our eyes.

A dry offering, it has hints of orange and juniper.

Available in stores and online from 14 November.

Gin Lane 1751 Old Tom Gin – £19.99 (70cl)

Inspired by an old Victorian recipe, it’s described as a ‘lighter, less intense alternative to the London Dry Gin’.

Got a sweet tooth? This one’s for you.

Available in stores and online from 14 November.

La Fleuriste French Gin (£19.99, 70cl)

As you’ve probably guessed by the name, this is a more floral tipple.

It’s ‘complex and elegant’, with delicate notes of blossom closely followed by a citrus and juniper finish.

Available in stores and online from 14 November.

Needle Blackforest Gin – £14.99 (50cl)

Ideal for getting into the Christmas spirit, there are 11 botanicals in this bottle. As well as lavender, there are also hints of ginger and sun-dried lemons and oranges.

Available in stores and online from 14 November.

Which one do you fancy? NGL, we’re getting one of each.