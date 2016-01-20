17 Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Addicted To Chocolate

1) You have a secret chocolate drawer at work

It normally gets opened around 3.30pm.

2) You’re appalled when someone doesn’t know what make a certain bar is

Yorkie is made by Nestlé, GODAMMIT.

3) After every meal, you crave something sweet

And you can’t help feeling disappointed when you’re served a strawberry cheesecake.

4) If someone else is eating chocolate, you’re going to want to as well

Watching them would just be too painful.

5) When you get an Advent calendar or Easter egg, you eat the entire thing in one sitting

No control.

6) Sharing a chocolate gateau in a restaurant? Um, no

That bad boy is all yours.

7) You’re genuinely angry that Freddos now cost 25p

IT’S AN OUTRAGE.

8) And they’re definitely smaller than they were back in the day

*Sigh*.

9) You’re also sure Quality Street tins have shrunk since your childhood

Christmas will never be the same.

10) You were ready for war after Cadbury changed the Creme Egg recipe

Although you secretly thought they were still really tasty.

11) People who don’t like chocolate completely baffle you

Is there something wrong with their taste buds?

12) You also have no idea why anyone would be a ‘sweets person’ or a ‘crisp person’

Chocolate all the way.

13) You’ll eat chocolate with anything

Porridge, bread, fruit, chilli…

14) You’re sick of people telling you it’s bad for you

Obviously you’re not eating it for its health benefits. It’s just REALLY GOOD, alright?

15) When you’re abroad, you have to sample all the chocolate not on offer at home

Mmmm, Belgian truffles.

16) Wherever you go, you leave a trail of wrappers in your wake

Oops.

17) There is absolutely no way, not EVER, that you’d give chocolate up for Lent

Let’s be honest, you’d totally crumble.