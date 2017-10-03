6 Cocktail Recipes To Try This London Cocktail Week

Who doesn’t love a cocktail? From fruits to fizz, alcoholic to sans booze, mixology is big business – which is why we’re all about celebrating London Cocktail Week (2 – 8 October) RN.

Even if you’re not based in the capital, you can still join in the fun. Whether you’re heading on an evening out or simply having the girls over for drinks, here are some of team LOOK‘s favourite thirst-quenchers…

1. Caribbean Pimms

The perfect fusion of traditional Pimms with Caribbean flavours, this long drink is perfect for family dos.

Ingredients



250ml Pimms No. 1

4 cans Grace Ginger Beer

1/2 cucumber, chopped

1 apple, cored and chopped

1 orange, sliced

3 strawberries, sliced

1 handful fresh mint leaves

Method

Mix all ingredients together in a large glass pitcher

Serve chilled over ice

2. Patong Palmer

Transport yourself somewhere exotic with this dreamy coconut laced cocktail.

Ingredients



1.5 oz Thai-Tea Infused Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz Aperol

0.5 ounce Agave syrup

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Mandarin infused Coconut Milk

Method

Combine all ingredients into a snifter glass.

Add crushed ice and swizzle using a swizzle stick or bar spoon.

Add more ice and swizzle again.

Top with more ice and garnish with an orange wedge and toasted coconut flakes.

Insert straw and enjoy.

3. Batabano Breeze

Go to town with retro cocktail parasols and swizzler sticks.

Ingredients

1 oz Dark Rum

1 oz Nigori Sake

1 oz Pineapple Juice

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Demerara Syrup (see *TIP* below)

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Method

Combine all ingredients into a tiki mug/glass.

Add crushed ice and swizzle with swizzle stick or bar spoon, adding more crushed ice as needed.

Insert straw, top with crushed ice, and garnish with a pineapple wedge and parasol.

*TIP* – make your own demerara sugar syrup by combining 2 parts Demerara sugar with 1 part water. Put over heat to bring to a gentle simmer while stirring constantly until the sugar is completely dissolved.

4. Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch & Rum Jellies

Ideal for dinner parties, these fruity boozy jellies can easily be packed into a cool box.

Ingredients

1 bottle Grace Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch

3 sachets (1 tbsp) powdered gelatine

120ml dark rum

6 tsps diced tropical fruits – pineapple, mango, or papaya

Method

In a saucepan, heat the fruit punch over a medium heat for 3 minutes.

Remove from the heat, mix in the rum and leave to cool.

Put 4 tbsp hot water in a bowl and stir in the gelatine. Leave to soak for 2-3 minutes, then place over a pan of simmering water until the gelatine has completely dissolved.

Once cool, mix with the punch mixture and decant into moulds or shot glasses.

Place in the fridge to set.

Top with the diced fruit and enjoy.

5. Naariyal Hi Ball

A unique mix of peanut butter and coconut, created by cocktail maestro Alf de Portillo.

Ingredients

50 ml Vita Coco water

40 ml Zacapa 23

10 ml Peanut butter fat washed Cherry Heering

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method

Build the ingredients directly in the glass.

Add a block of ice.

Garnish with cherry and ice block.

6. Pomegranate Punch

Nothing beats a bit of fizz, and this pomegranate beauty is heaven in a glass.

Ingredients

25 ml Aldi Tamova vodka

20 ml lemon juice

2.5 teaspoons of sugar

3 teaspoons fresh pomegranate seeds

Aldi Freeman’s Bay Marlborough Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc

Method