6 Cocktail Recipes To Try This London Cocktail Week

Summer spells cocktails....
Who doesn’t love a cocktail? From fruits to fizz, alcoholic to sans booze, mixology is big business – which is why we’re all about celebrating London Cocktail Week (2 – 8 October) RN.

Even if you’re not based in the capital, you can still join in the fun. Whether you’re heading on an evening out or simply having the girls over for drinks, here are some of team LOOK‘s favourite thirst-quenchers…

1. Caribbean Pimms

The perfect fusion of traditional Pimms with Caribbean flavours, this long drink is perfect for family dos.

Caribbean Pimms

For a taste of the Caribbean…

Ingredients

  • 250ml Pimms No. 1
  • 4 cans Grace Ginger Beer
  • 1/2 cucumber, chopped
  • 1 apple, cored and chopped
  • 1 orange, sliced
  • 3 strawberries, sliced
  • 1 handful fresh mint leaves

Method

  • Mix all ingredients together in a large glass pitcher
  • Serve chilled over ice

2. Patong Palmer

Transport yourself somewhere exotic with this dreamy coconut laced cocktail.

Patong Palmer

Toasted coconut. Yummy

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz Thai-Tea Infused Reposado Tequila
  • 0.5 oz Aperol
  • 0.5 ounce Agave syrup
  • 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Mandarin infused Coconut Milk

Method

  • Combine all ingredients into a snifter glass.
  • Add crushed ice and swizzle using a swizzle stick or bar spoon.
  • Add more ice and swizzle again.
  • Top with more ice and garnish with an orange wedge and toasted coconut flakes.
  • Insert straw and enjoy.

3. Batabano Breeze

Go to town with retro cocktail parasols and swizzler sticks.

Batabano Breeze

If you can get your hands on Tiki mugs, your Batabano Breeze will look super authentic

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Dark Rum
  • 1 oz Nigori Sake
  • 1 oz Pineapple Juice
  • 0.75 oz Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Demerara Syrup (see *TIP* below)

Method

  • Combine all ingredients into a tiki mug/glass.
  • Add crushed ice and swizzle with swizzle stick or bar spoon, adding more crushed ice as needed.
  • Insert straw, top with crushed ice, and garnish with a pineapple wedge and parasol.

*TIP* – make your own demerara sugar syrup by combining 2 parts Demerara sugar with 1 part water. Put over heat to bring to a gentle simmer while stirring constantly until the sugar is completely dissolved.

4. Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch & Rum Jellies

Ideal for dinner parties, these fruity boozy jellies can easily be packed into a cool box.

Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch & Rum Jellies

These jellies are perfectly portable

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle Grace Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch
  • 3 sachets (1 tbsp) powdered gelatine
  • 120ml dark rum
  • 6 tsps diced tropical fruits – pineapple, mango, or papaya

Method

  • In a saucepan, heat the fruit punch over a medium heat for 3 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat, mix in the rum and leave to cool.
  • Put 4 tbsp hot water in a bowl and stir in the gelatine. Leave to soak for 2-3 minutes, then place over a pan of simmering water until the gelatine has completely dissolved.
  • Once cool, mix with the punch mixture and decant into moulds or shot glasses.
  • Place in the fridge to set.
  • Top with the diced fruit and enjoy.

5. Naariyal Hi Ball

A unique mix of peanut butter and coconut, created by cocktail maestro Alf de Portillo.

Cocktail

Love peanut butter? This cocktail’s for you

Ingredients

  • 50 ml Vita Coco water
  • 40 ml Zacapa 23
  • 10 ml Peanut butter fat washed Cherry Heering
  • 2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method

  • Build the ingredients directly in the glass.
  • Add a block of ice.
  • Garnish with cherry and ice block.

6. Pomegranate Punch

Nothing beats a bit of fizz, and this pomegranate beauty is heaven in a glass.

Pomegranate Punch

Why not serve this refreshing punch in cute kilner jars?

Ingredients

  • 25 ml Aldi Tamova vodka
  • 20 ml lemon juice
  • 2.5 teaspoons of sugar
  • 3 teaspoons fresh pomegranate seeds
  • Aldi Freeman’s Bay Marlborough Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc

Method

  • Add the Tamova vodka, lemon juice, sugar and pomegranate seeds to a cocktail shaker.
  • Stir until the sugar has dissolved and then shake hard ice over.
  • Pour into an ice filled tall glass.
  • Top with the Freeman’s Bay Marlborough Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc.
  • Add a few pomegranate seeds and a piece of lemon zest for decoration.