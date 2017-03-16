How To Spoil Your Mum This Mother’s Day (Without Breaking The Bank)

We’ve rounded up our favourite frugal ideas...

While we’d all like to treat our mums (and ourselves) to a lavish champagne brunch, luxury spa day or mini-break, unfortunately we are not all millionaires. However, showing your mum some love this Mother’s Day needn’t mean emptying your bank account.

With a bit of preparation and a little creativity, you can make you mum’s day pretty special – no overpriced afternoon tea in sight. After all, it’s the thought that counts, right?

Stuck for inspiration? We’re here to help – scroll down to see our fave budget-friendly ideas.

Breakfast in bed

An oldie but a goodie, nothing feels more indulgent than enjoying the hotel room service experience in your own home. Raid your local supermarket for food (and some bargain daffodils) and cook up your mum’s favourite brunch – deliver to her bed for guaranteed brownie points.

At-home pamper day

Forget the spenny spa day, you can create an at-home pamper day for a fraction of the price. Light candles, run your mum a much-deserved bath, and paint her nails while she does a facemask.

Trip to a gallery

If your mum is a culture fan, an outing to an art gallery is sure to impress – and most importantly, the majority a free. In London, the V&A is always a good shout, Bath has the excellent Fashion Museum, and Liverpool’s Tate never disappoints.

Have a movie night

Bulk buy popcorn, bundle up in blankets and enjoy one of your favourite films. Chances are, it’s probably been a while since you and your mum spent some quality sofa time together, and we can’t think of a better excuse than Mother’s Day.

Get outdoors

Enjoy some precious mother-daughter bonding time while also getting some fresh air. With spring in full swing there is no better time to make the most of the green spaces in your area, or take a trip to local gardens or a National Trust property.

Give her a hand made gift

While we can often feel pressurized into spending a small fortune on presents, handmade gifts are often more thoughtful. Embrace your inner child and make your mum a handmade card or get creative in the kitchen. Bake a cake, make jam or chutney, or gift her a voucher for a homemade slap-up meal at a future date.

