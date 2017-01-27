Join Us For A Quick #PrimarkxLook Work Out With LDN Muscle

We put Primark's latest fitness collection to the test with a high intensity class with the boys from LDN Muscle...

Last week we headed to the Thyme resort in the Cotswolds with Primark and some of our favourite fitness influencers to try out their gorgeous new fitness collection – which we’d raved about on here the week before!

Ready to take on the world (or maybe a gym class, or two 🏋) with these amazing ladies ✨ #PrimarkxLook #PrimarkSetGo #LookFit A photo posted by L O O K M A G A Z I N E (@lookmagazine) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:40am PST

A firm favourite of team Look, Primark’s fashion forward collections alway tick all of the right boxes each season so it’s no surprise that their workout wear is just as great. Bright, fun and trend led, standout pieces include navy marble printed leggings, monochrome mesh trainers and motivational ‘#nolimits’ water bottles.

We took one of LDN Muscle’s notoriously intense workout classes complete with tabarta and more lunges and squats than we’ve ever, ever done before in Primark’s neon detailed camp printed crop top and leggings.

The boys really put us through our paces in their high intensity class, putting the kit to the test with so, so many reps of each move we were really committed to the mantra ‘inhale, exhale, repeat’ that adorned our Primark yoga mats.

#PrimarkSetGo Ready For This Mornings Workout 💪🏼 @primark #ad A photo posted by ALEX FINCH (@modelmefit) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:17am PST

After a little break and an organic sugar free baking class at the Thyme retreat we changed into Primark’s cute wrap-around tie-up leggings and blush pink leotards for a yoga class, trying out the collection in a more chilled environment – which it worked beautifully in.

Ballerina vibes this morning at @thyme.england with @primark and @lookmagazine 🙏🍃#primarksetgo #ad A photo posted by Natalie Glaze ✌🏼🥑 (@natalieglaze) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:21am PST

We so loved getting involved in the classes and wanted to share one of the LDN Muscle work outs we all did with you… with 4 easy to-do exercises that you can practice at home for long-lasting results. Enjoy!!