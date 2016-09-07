TOWIE’s Kate Wright Hits Back At Accusations That She ‘Photoshops’ Her Body

The Essex star clearly works hard for her body. And she was *not* impressed when fans questioned her about it...

The Only Way is Essex star Kate Wright has hit back at internet trolls in the best way possible, by shutting them down with some gorgeous bikini photos.

If you watch TOWIE, you’ll probably have already noticed that the 25-year-old’s got a super fit body.

But the reality star has recently come under fire, as fans of the show have apparently accused her of ‘photoshopping’ her shape. Errrr.

Such a good day with this beaut @amberdowdingx ? bikini @sianmarie.x ? A photo posted by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Sep 6, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

After posting some sunny snaps of her trip to Dubai with her ITVBe co-star Amber Dowding, many people took to social media to accuse Kate.

Yup. Apparently some people have taken issue with how tiny the reality star’s waist is.

So what did the Essex girl do? She threw on a bikini and proved the haters wrong by posting a picture of her incredible hourglass curves on Snapchat.

According to reports, Kate left no angle out as she took a 360 degree video which was captioned: “For every hater saying I Photoshop my body… I don’t”.

You go, girl.

With our mumma jaqs ? A photo posted by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Sep 6, 2016 at 9:42am PDT

Posing in a strappy costume – which we’re also in love with, FYI – she left no doubt in any ones mind that her bod’ is the real deal, and she clearly works hard to keep it.

Kate recently told the Daily Mail that going to the gym makes her feel great and she goes seven days a week.

Well whatever Kate’s doing, it’s working. And we think she looks amazing!