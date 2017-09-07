Rochelle Humes Tells Us Her Post-Pregnancy Workout Routine

The Saturdays singer gave birth to daughter Valentina five months ago, and she's looking INCREDIBLE...

There’s no denying that Rochelle Humes is looking AH-mazing right now.

The 28-year-old welcomed her second daughter Valentina back in March, and is already back in crop tops. Impressive.

Rochelle appears on the cover of this month’s Fit & Well magazine, where she opens up about her health and fitness secrets and working out as a new mum.

She shared a snap of the magazine on her Instagram page earlier today, writing alongside it: ‘I started working out with @pmacfitness around 3/4 months ago for an hour 3 times a week. My goal was to feel like me again and improve my fitness, as I need it now being a working mum of 2.

‘It’s really changed my whole out look on working out, before now I was a ‘sign up to the gym in January and go for a couple weeks’ kinda girl. As they say it’s a marathon not a sprint, I’m not a dieter I just want to be healthy all round and keep up with my kids. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to hang on to your ‘mojo’ after babies, just move at a pace YOU are happy with [sic].’

A BIG Happy Father's Day to our number one. I can't wait for the girls to be a bit older so they can truly see just how lucky they are. From the moment they were growing in my tummy they have had the best Daddy in world. I would have, and still would give my right arm for a Dad like him. We love you, you're our world, no one does it like you do 🖤 @marvinhumes A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:23am PDT

Inside the publication, Rochelle – who also has four-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai with husband Marvin Humes – continues: ‘[My personal trainer] just basically kills me for an hour or so.

‘I’m not doing this to be a shape that isn’t what I am. I still want to be curvy and still be me.

‘There is no secret to it, you just have to stick to it, first of all. It’s a lifestyle. I think if you’re fit and looking after yourself then you’re doing it right.’

It definitely looks like you’re doing it right, lady!