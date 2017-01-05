Primark Sportswear: The Best For Your Workout

15 images

New year, new you, new gym kit...

Primark has long been our one-stop shop for all things fashion, but did you know they also stock a pretty fabulous range of sportswear that is ticking ALL of our workout boxes right now.

Because lets face it ladies, buying comfortable and affordable sportswear can quite often become a little bit of a retail mission. First you have to try and find the right clothes to suit your workout (yoga, cross training, boxercise, etc), then you have to make sure it’s comfy before embarking on some mammoth gym session (no one likes chaffing), and lastly, it also has to suit the tightness of your purse strings.



So once again, the lovely people at Primark have provided us with the solution to all our sportswear woes with a new collection of uber stylish and super-wearable gym pieces that will fit every exercise need, without breaking the bank. Yep, with separates starting from only £3.50, you can no longer sack off that spin class you planned with your BFF because you have ‘nothing to wear’.



And, not only do these gym pieces look cool, they also have the added benefit of seamfree lines, lightweight fabrics, and super breathable shapes; all key factors in making sure that your gym kit performs as well as it looks.



If high impact sport isn’t your thing then don’t panic; Primark has some rather chic pieces for all you yoga and pilates girls out there who prefer the stretch over the burn – we’re particularly loving their ballet-inspired black leggings with statement wrap around tie-side detail: a great way to add a cute little twist to your yoga kit.

Whilst their colourful collection of trainers is a total treat for runners looking to clock-in some mileage! If high impact sport isn’t your thing then don’t panic; Primark also has some rather chic pieces for all you yoga and pilates girls out there who prefer the stretch over the burn – we think the lightweight cowl neck jumper is more than suitable for some cosy savasnah time.



But you know the drill ladies – don’t leave it too long to get down to your nearest Primark store. You know these pieces will be snapped up quicker than you can say protein shake.

Happy *sportswear* shopping!