What Kylie Jenner’s Favourite Breakfast Looks Like

Nope, there's no muesli or fresh fruit in sight...

Ever wanted to know what Kylie Jenner has for breakfast most mornings? Well, you’re in luck, because she’s just shared her recipe with us.

The 19-year-old has made no secret of her love of food in the past, bigging up her home-cooked mac ‘n’ cheese, baked yams and pasta dishes on Snapchat.

And now, Kylie’s revealed her ultimate breakfast go-to, which she’s labelling her ‘Breakfast Of Champions’.

‘I’m sure you guys can tell from my Snaps, but I’m pretty damn domestic’, the teen writes. ‘I seriously love being home and cooking for my friends and family, especially breakfast.

Explaining that she likes to cook for her rapper boyfriend, Tyga, Kylie adds: ‘I make the same meal every morning because it’s amazing and it’s T’s favourite. He always asks for it! It’s so easy, anyone can do it!!!’

So, what’s in this magical everyday-dish of KJ’s? Well, only three ingredients – turkey sausage patties, eggs and pre-cooked rice.

‘I cook the eggs and rice together in a pan (sometimes I add cheese too), and in a separate skillet I fry up the sausage with a little olive oil for about 13-15 minutes until it’s well-done … and voila!’, says Kylie.

‘Seriously, that’s it. If you want a little extra flavour, sprinkle some garlic powder on your sausage. Enjoy!!!’

So there you have it. Kylie’s go-to brekkie of champs. (We can’t promise it’ll give you those curves, though).