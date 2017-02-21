Danielle Peazer Teaches Us How To Work Out Like A Dancer

Want to tone up at home? The gorgeous fitness pro shows us how...

Danielle Peazer is one of our ULTIMATE fitness idols.

The dancer has performed with some of the world’s biggest stars – and it shows. We mean, just look at those abs.

Danielle recently released her downloadable 12-week body plan, so when she invited us to try out a routine with her, we couldn’t say no.

Watch the video above to work out with us, and see more details of the exercises below…

Squat

– Start with your feet wider than hip-width apart. Squat down, keeping your heels planted, chest up and shoulders back as you direct your bottom out behind you

– Push up through your heels to come back to standing. Repeat

Jump squat

– Start with legs hip-width apart or slightly wider. Squat down, directing your bottom behind you and keeping your heels planted, chest up and shoulders back

– Once the front of your thighs are parallel to the floor, jump as high as you can

– Land softly, squatting down into another rep to repeat

Glute bridge

– Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, close to your bum

– Push your hips up towards the ceiling and squeeze your glutes as you do so

– Lower and repeat

Triceps dips

– Sitting on a bench or chair, place your hands firmly at your sides to grip the edge of the seat, fingers pointing downwards

– Lift your bottom off the seat and walk your feet forwards so that your weight is placed in front of the seat and your legs are straight. This is your starting point

– Bend your arms slowly to lower yourself towards the ground, as far as feels comfortable

– Push back up to the start and repeat the movement

Single-leg glute bridge

– Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, close to your bum

– Extend your left leg up towards the ceiling

– Push your hips up towards the ceiling and squeeze your glutes as you do so

– Lower and repeat

Side plank with rotation

– Lie on your side, then lift your hips off the floor and come up onto your elbow so that your body is in a straight line from head to toe, feet stacked. Keep your neck in line with your spine and your top arm extended towards the ceiling

– Bring your top arm down underneath your ribcage to reach behind you, twisting your torso in as you do so, then return it to the start and repeat. Continue for the given duration, then switch sides and repeat

Plié with rise

– Take a wide stance with feet turned out and hands on hips

– Keeping your body upright and tail bone tucked under, bend the knees into a deep squat, making sure your knees are tracking over your toes

– Push back up to the start then rise up high on your tiptoes

– Lower and repeat

Port de bras

– Start in a wide stance with hips and toes turned out, legs bent in a plié position and arms out to the sides

– Holding the plié position, lean over to the right, bringing your left arm up and over with you while your right arm reaches towards your left knee

– Come back to the centre and alternate sides with each rep

Arabesque to attitude

– Stand with your feet together, hips and toes turned out, hands on hips

– Lift your right leg behind you, just above the floor, keeping it straight

– Lift it higher, keeping the turnout in the hips

– Maintaining the height, bend your lifted leg to bring the foot closer to your body

– Extend the leg again, lower it back down to tap the floor, then repeat

– Once all reps have been completed, do the same on the other leg

Pirouette prep

– Start with your left foot in front of the right, toes turned out and knees bent. Place your arms in front of you in first position

– From here, rise up onto the tiptoes of your right foot, while your left foot simultaneously jumps up to meet your right knee. Ensure your left knee is pointing out to the side

– Lower and repeat. Once all reps have been completed, do the same on the other side