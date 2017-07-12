We never knew it could burn so many calories

Coffee is good for a few things. 1) It can help you live longer. 2) It can help lower the risk of contracting type 2 diabetes. And now, a new study shows that it can also help you lose weight. Published in the Nature Communications Journal, the research shows that when mice were injected with caffeine, they wound up eating less and thus, lost weight.

Apparently there a few reasons for this. Firstly, coffee can help increase metabolism by 3 to 11%. Without going too far into the sciency stuff, this is when the caffeine kick-starts lipolysis a.k.a. breaks down fat to use as energy. Next, it gives you an energy boost, helping you to work harder in the gym, and therefore burn more calories. Last but definitely not least, studies have shown that it also helps to suppress appetite, as coffee contains magnesium and potassium, which encourages the body to use insulin and reduce sugar cravings.

So how much do you need to really reap the benefits? Research shows that four large cups a day will help you shift some extra timber (approx. 150-200 calories a day), as long as combined with exercise and a healthy diet. Ideally, you should drink yours half an hour before exercise, and definitely not beyond 4pm if you want to get a good night’s kip. You’ll want to make sure you don’t go over the recommended amount, too. Exceeding 400g a day can cause increased anxiety and/or heart palpitations. That’s a latte problems we don’t need…