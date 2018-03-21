Beginner’s Workout: 6 Moves To Get Your Gym Regime Started

Keen to exercise but have no idea what you're doing? These simple moves will work for anyone...

If you’re a newcomer to the fitness game, getting started at the gym can seem a bit daunting.

There are machines you’ve never seen before, people contorting themselves into impossible-looking positions and a lot of sweat. Everywhere.

See: Primark Sportswear: The Best For Your Workout

So if you want to ease yourself into the exercise scene, we’ve got just the thing to help you. Feel free to take our video into the gym with you, or simply go through the moves at home.

Each one is suitable for complete beginners, and if you need some extra tips to nail them, read below…

1. Punching with weights

Punching is an easy way to raise your heart rate and add cardio into your routine. By using small weights (even just 1kg), you’ll increase the resistance and force your arms, shoulders, chest, back and core to work harder.

2. Leg lift

These are great for targeting your bum and upper thighs. Make sure you keep your head down, and alternate your legs for an even workout.

3. Skipping

The best thing about skipping? We all know how to do it – and you might even have a rope stashed away in your parents’ garage somewhere.

It provides a full-body workout, while being less harsh on the joints than running. It’s a great HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) exercise, and is thought to burn around 1300 calories per hour. Amazing.

See: 5 Desk Exercises To Help With Stress And Tension

4. Superwoman pose

This is a yoga pose, which stretches the the chest, shoulders, arms, legs, abdomen and lower back muscles. It can also be a good workout for the abs and stomach.

Make a gentle effort to stretch your arms and legs away from your torso, and take care to ensure your elbows and knees aren’t bent.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

5. Lateral raise

These target the arms and shoulders. Don’t feel pressure to use heavy weights, it’s more important to keep your back straight, brace your core and stay moving at a steady pace.

Aim for 10-12 reps with perfect form.

6. Plank

Planks are brilliant for developing strength in the core, but it’s key that you get your technique right.

Push your toes into the floor and squeeze your glutes to stabilise the body. Neutralise your neck and spine by looking at a spot on the floor, and keep your head in line with your back.