4 Tips From A Pro Surfer That You Need To Know Before Hitting The Waves

We caught up with Roxy Girl Justine Mauvin to get the low-down on how to hit the waves in the best way...

Roxy girl Justine Mauvin is a champion both in-and-out of the water. With titles including ‘French Longboard Champion,’ ‘Pan-American Champion’ and ‘Vice European Longboard Champion’ already under her belt (Justine is also ranked at 13th in the world) all before she turned 24 (just last week).

Justine’s also a super-talented singer-songwriter and will be performing at Boardmasters Festival next weekend (tickets available here). Inspired by the ocean Justine’s music is a beautiful melodic mix of feel-good pop and makes us feel super nostalgic for summer days and nights at the beach. You can download Justine’s latest track Bom Bom here.

We caught up with the Roxy girl on the beach in Marseille after a full day at #RoxyFitness to get her top tips on everything from feeling confident on the beach to hair and sun protection…

1, Being in-and-out of the water so much people always think it’s really difficult but I don’t do too much. Take it back to basics and use a wet brush to comb a natural hair oil into your hair following a surf (or swim) and tie or plait your hair when you can to reduce breakages.

2, Keeping your skin safe whilst you’re in the sun is so important. I love both Avon and La Roche Posay – formulated for sensitive skin, they offer such high protection without being too rich and greasy. Light-weight and long-lasting I really recommend opting for a water-proof creams.

3, Feeling body-confident on the beach can sometimes feel a little difficult but I always feel ready to go and take on the waves with a smile. Wearing a great bikini or swimsuit can really help to boost your confidence. I love the Surf The Night Style from Roxy.

4, It’s always important to take snacks with you to the beach. An banana or apple are my go-to’s and are great for giving me a little boost of energy between surfing sessions.