Zoe Saldana and Alice Eve Turn Star Trek Sexy!

Yep, we did just say Star Trek and sexy in the same sentence. Zoe Saldana and Alice Eve, stars of the new movie Star Trek Into Darkness injected some serious fashion va va voom into the famously nerdy franchise at a photocall in Berlin yesterday.

Making the most of the sunshine, Zoe flaunted her killer figure in a chic Calvin Klein Collection crop top and matching skirt ensemble teamed with an envy inducing pair of laser cut Jimmy Choo’s. Alice meanwhile opted for a vampier look in a black and red floral figure hugging frock and sexy sheer platform booties. We love how the ladies went for two totally different looks – it’s a tough call deciding whose we love more. Definitely worth a ‘Best Dressed Of The Weekend’ award!

The film hits cinemas on May 9th, and also stars the rather dashing Chris Pine. Hmm, maybe we’ll consider becoming a temporary ‘Trekkie’ after all.

By Gemma Gow, 29th April 2013

