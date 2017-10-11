We're obsessed...

There may be a new drop of achingly cool pieces flying onto the virtual rails of Zara on a near daily basis, and believe us when we say we never fail to get excited. But this latest lot, the Zara Studio collection to be specific, has totally floored us.

It landed just this week, and although the pieces aren’t available to actually order today, you can however, request a notification for the styles you’ve got your eye on right now – and we’re betting you’ll want the lot – to avoid disappointment.

So, what’s all the fuss about? Let’s start with the amazing outerwear. Expect to find your new winter camel coat-of-dreams, a leather trench coat and a number of chic black jackets guaranteed to elevate your workwear wardrobe in a flash.

SEE: What To Buy From Zara Right Now

On the accessory front, there’s a lace-up biker boot that ticks all the right boxes and taps into the chunky boot trend that’s the street style look du jour right now.

If it’s little black dresses you’re after, you won’t be disappointed. Long, backless styles in silky satin fabrics that’s ideal for day-to-night dressing when worn over knee high leather boots during the day, and bare legs and heels in the evening, to mini shirt-style iterations – we dare you not to fall in love with one of these winning LBD’s.

Finally, we can’t leave out what we’re predicting to be the smash hit from the new Studio collection, the checked skirt suit. The double breasted tailored jacket has a chic, waist-cinching belt on the back, which can be styled oh so cooly solo with denim and a sock-style ankle boot. Or, to tap into the suiting trend, why not go for maximum impact and wear yours with the matching high-waist pleated skirt.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

There’s quite literally nothing here we don’t love. Happy shopping!