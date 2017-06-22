There’s only one thing better than Zara, and that’s a Zara sale. Yep, the spring/summer discounts have begun and, at last, we can actually afford the things we’ve had in our basket for the last few months. In fact, discounts are so good this time around that we could probably afford the lot.

When Zara drops its prices, we’re always first in line – Zara’s could-be-designer pieces and cult accessories for a fraction of the price? YES please.

Kicking off today their summer sale is in full swing, and it does not disappoint. From printed kimonos to pretty dresses and frayed denim jeans – the sale is literally bursting with lust-worthy pieces.

Yup, it’s your one-stop-shop for securing a new holiday wardrobe on a budget. And with up to 50% off selected items, there’s really no excuse.

To help you on your quest in nabbing some major bargains, we’ve (selflessly) scoured the sale for the best bits you need to have on your radar.

A Zara sale never sticks around long so if you want to grab these deals, you’re going to have to move fast – we predict a stampede.