

Be prepared to see it everywhere. Especially on your Instagram feed.

Ok, ok we admit it. We have an unhealthy obsession with Zara. What’s new?

It’s no surprise when one particular item is seen on a group of fashion influencers only to sell out within hours – their stuff is just too good. Saying that, nothing prepared us for that coat.

Yep, you know the one we’re talking about. That navy and cream number. You probably saw it on three women, all at the same time, all stood at the same bus stop. Yes, it was hugely popular. So popular in fact, that it got it’s own Instagram account – @thatcoat.

But now there’s a new Zara jacket set to go viral – the pink biker. Taking over your Instagram feed quicker than avo on toast – this jacket has sell-out written all over it.

Just in time for summer, the relaxed fit jacket is the perfect addition to your (British) summer wardrobe, giving any outfit a polished feel. Chic and waterproof in summer storms – it’s win win!

Style this blush biker with a simple white tee, denim cut-offs and converse combo for the weekend or layer over a floral midi dress for after-work drinks. We love the grapefruit hue of apricotty salmon -otherwise known as millennial pink – and we’ll be wearing ours with shades of grey, white, denim blue and other pinks.

Depending on what look you want, we recommend going up a size or two in biker jackets. The slightly oversized look immediately makes the jacket look twice as expensive and it means when the weather gets colder you can layer it over a grey chunky knit – making this jacket work for your wardrobe year-round. Hurrah!

Priced at £59.99, you’re going to want to move fast if you fancy getting your hands on one…

Show us how you style yours (if you’re lucky enough to bag one) with the hashtag #LWIW