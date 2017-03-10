The Zara Coat That Went Viral Is Back In Stock

Zara fans rejoice!

Hands up if your obsessed with Zara? If, like us, you have an unhealthy obsession with the Spanish fashion store, you will surely remember the Zara coat that went viral in September of last year?

The tile printed, frayed edge, loose-fit jacket was SO popular that it got its own Instagram account.

Two London girls had spotted the jacket so many times, they started an Instagram account, aptly named @thatcoat, to showcase people’s photos of coats spotted across the country.

While Zara clearly clocked the coat’s popularity and ramped up the orders, the coat eventually sold out as people desperately tried to get their hands on the cult item.

However, fans of the jacket will be pleased to hear that it’s now back in stock.

For SS17, Zara have released the ‘it’ item, this time in a red print.

Just in time for spring, the relaxed fit jacket is the perfect transeasonal piece, giving any outfit a polished feel.

Priced at £69.99, you’re going to want to move fast if you fancy getting your hands on one, we reckon it’ll be another sellout.

Grab yours here.