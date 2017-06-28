Everybody’s Fave Zara Biker Jacket Is Back

And it's set to sell out fast again... so, what are you waiting for?

Remember *that* black Zara biker jacket from last season? Yep, we’re talking about the one that went viral across all social media and then consequently sold out in seconds across the whole country. Well, if like us, you weren’t quite fortunate enough to get your mitts on one first time round you’ll be pleased to hear that Zara has recently re-released this cult coat as part of their early AW’17 collection drops. And the best bit? They’ve kept the price at an affordable £89.99; a total bargain for the coolest coat in town we reckon.

‘But surely it can’t be the exact same jacket?’ we hear you say. Well our very own LOOK Style Squad have been busy closely studying both the original sell-out Zara jacket and the new AW’17 version and have not been able to detect any differences at all. In fact we are 99% sure they are exactly the same. After all they both come in a jet black leather-effect fabric and feature asymmetric zip detailing, a belted hemline and faux fur cuffs and trims.

The oversized long-line shape is another design detail that elevates this jacket levels above any other black biker on the high street RN. Its effortless borrowed-from-the-boys appearance is perfect for giving girly prints or pretty florals frocks a cool dressed-down look. Alternatively, try paring this Zara biker jacket with a pair of classic skinny jeans and a sparkly cami top on your next GNO for the ultimate laid-back luxe #OOTD.

Don’t want to miss out on this key trend twice? Then make sure you head to your nearest Zara store or online to snap up one for yourself ASAP… Race you to the checkout!