Obsessed

Zara is the store that keeps on giving. In the last few months they’ve hosted what may well be the best sale we’ve ever experienced, then they relaunched the biker jacket we thought we’d never see again. And now? They’ve introduced a brand new ‘Best Sellers’ section. It’s basically a cheat to finding out exactly what’s in high demand so we don’t miss out, and while it’s only on the US site right now, we can still access it across the pond. Handy, huh?

Much like the ‘Trending Now’ section on the UK site, there’s everything from outerwear and dresses to trousers and bags, but it’s the shoes we’re obsessing over. Thinking about it, they’re probably what we get most upset over when we see they’re sold out, too, so we’ve decided now is the perfect opportunity to share said shoes with you. Because we’re nice like that.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Take these velvet flats. The velvet, the point, the bow, the shape. We’ve barely stopped thinking about them since we set eyes on them.

SEE: What To Buy From Zara Right Now

The same for these purple ruffled heels. Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out.

After something more minimal? These black ankle boots are the type of shoes you literally won’t take off all season.

In total, there’s ten pairs of shoes on the Best Sellers section right now, so there’s plenty to choose from. And we’d like to add that while the new section is exclusive to the US, the shoes aren’t, so all you need to do is find the style name and search for it on zara.com/uk.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Ready, set, shop.