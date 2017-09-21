You Won’t Believe What Pineapple Tracksuit’s Look Like Now

A fresh fusion of sports luxe and street 'Pineapple at Miss Selfridge' is the ultimate 'work it' wardrobe...

The collab of the moment Pineapple at Miss Selfridge is a collection we’re wholly onboard with.

Whether you’re a gal who’s keener to spend your days in gym-wear rather than at the gym or a gal who loves lifting weights and religiously attend weekly classes it’s a collection that ticks the boxes for all.

Fresh and fun this candy coloured collection was inspired by the archives at Pineapple and the influences of 90s horseshoe necklines, ballet silhouettes and retro detailing are oh-so clear to see.

From crop-tops to snap-backs the bold logo of everyone’s favourite dance studio (noone can ever forget the show that launched Louie Spence into your lounge) and the dance label you just had-to-have when you were at school.

Starting at just £12 Pineapple at Miss Selfridge has so many dreamy body’s that’ll go from dance class to date night with such ease. Whilst the blush pink cropped hoodie looks will be just as perfect for cosy nights on the sofa as it will at brunch with the gals.

