You Won’t Believe Where This New Collection Is From

We're seriously impressed...

Although we’re not over summer just yet, we can’t help but get super excited when a new collection lands in our inbox.

And like most things, if we can’t have it right now then we want it even more – hey, girls?

Well, don’t worry, you won’t have to wait much longer as this new collection is starting to drop this month.

So, who do these gorgeous goods belong to? *Drumroll* it’s only the fresh new drop from Littlewoods.com.

Lost Ink dress £87

Lost Ink coat, £160

Yep that’s right, and with hundreds of your fave high street brands to choose from you can shop all your faves at the same time.

You name it they’ve got it, from River Island and Miss Selfridge to KG’s dreamy shoes. You’ll literally be able to get your whole new season ‘drobe sorted.

River Island skirt, £40

Native Youth jacket, £120

What to invest in though when there’s so many gorge bits? Checks, checks, checks. It’s the print you NEED to be wearing for new season and this River Island mini will look just as good with bare legs now as it will with a pair of opaque tights when it gets chillier.

Also, a shearling biker – just pick up a copy of this week’s LOOK magazine to see why it’s back in a big way.

River Island jumpsuit, £50

A jacket is a must for this in-betweeny weather, and although this pink suede biker is a bit spenny, it’ll be worth it. You’ll wear it year after year so the cost per wear will be minimal.

And these embellished boots, well, just look at them! They totally speak for themselves.

YAS biker, £310

KG boots, £208

In case you haven’t heard red is the hue to know about for autumn/winter17 and it’ll be sure to brighten up your wardrobes in the best way. And well, a jumpsuit. An uber flattering style never dates. We’re 100% sold on this Native Youth number.

Miss Selfridge blouse, £38

Native Youth jumpsuit, £62

The new drop will be hitting the virtual rails this week so make sure you go and check it out – soz, bank balance.