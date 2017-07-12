You Will Not Believe This £7.99 Top Isn’t Actually Designer

Like, seriously.

So, we may all want to dress like our Insta girl-crushes, but, we’re definitely on a champagne lifestyle lemonade budget kinda vibe, right?

Well, this is where a designer dupe like the Bershka Dior-esque top can crank your wardrobe up a notch- without having to splurge on the OMG I-need-to-sell-my-life-belongings price tag.

The Christian Dior SS17 show was all about the all-over logos. Yep, the 90s days where we wear everything with a name on show are back.

Of course, it was more like that Jane Norman school bag literally everyone had, or the Kappa popper jogging bottoms we all wanted but our mum would make us get the market versions of back in the day.

This was actually taken in Milan #TrueTalk A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

But, the influencers and supermodels we would all like to be gal pals with are all wearing the Christian Dior versions, with this crop top, obvs.

Desert Rose 🌹 A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

So, what do we do to get our hands on this crop-top of dreams? We head to the Bershka sale- of course.

The slogan strap top from Bershka was originally £12.99, but thanks to the mid season sales it’s now a cool £7.99 and you can get it right here.

With all sizes from XS to L still in stock, it’s time to get in on the action- immediately.

@DiorMakeup by @renellaice A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

We don’t all have red carpet events to go like Bella Hadid or a midriff to boot, so, there’s a way you can wear it for daytime too.

Layer it over a crisp white shirt, and team with mom jeans and mules for effortless chic.

Or, dress up for evening by teaming it underneath a sheer blouse with a leather mini and heeled sandals. Either way at less than a tenner you 100% need it in your wardrobes RN.

Go, go, go!

By Harriet Davey