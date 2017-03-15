Love your skinny jeans? Us too. But this latest news has got us re-thinking our skinnies obsession…

New research from the The British Chiropractic Association has found that one of our wardrobe staples can ‘wreck havoc’ on our bodies. Their findings suggested that wearing skinny jeans can cause posture problems as well as neck and back pain.

The report stated that tight-fit jeans or trousers can serious reduce mobility even if you are just walking.

‘Restrictive clothing can lead to a loss of ‘bounce’ in your stride and the natural shock-absorbing qualities in your walk, causing pressure in your joints,’ the BCA concluded.

Maybe it’s time to ditch those skinnies for a more comfy alternative?

A 35-year-old woman recently collapsed and then spent four days in hospital thanks to her skinny jeans, with her case now the most serious incident on record triggered by tight trousers.

In a case study published by the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, the woman had been helping a family member move house, spending the day squatting and kneeling in her skinny jeans as she emptied cupboards.

After complaining her skinnies felt increasingly tight and uncomfortable, the woman’s feet then went numb and she tripped and fell to the ground, only being discovered several hours later.

Her jeans had to be cut off her as her calves were so swollen, she couldn’t move her ankles or toes properly and had lost all feeling in her lower legs and feet. Ouch.

So what happened? Well, we’ve all felt the pinch when squeezing into our skinnies, and it’s no secret that they can cause muscle and nerve fibre damage to the legs.



In this case, medical experts found that the prolongued period of squatting had compressed the woman’s muscles and nerve fibres.

To make matters worse, her skinny jeans had helped to bring on compartment syndrome, which reduces the blood supply to the legs and causes them to swell. She was put on a drip and only able to walk again after four days. Eesh.

Obviously, this is an extreme case, but it is something to bear in mind when shopping for your next pair of skinnies.

Make sure they’re the right fit (too small is a no no), and avoid any heavy lifting, squatting or kneeling that could pinch your legs.

Associate Professor Thomas Edmund Kimber from the University of Adelaide in Australia says that previously, the only side-effects of skinny jeans had been ulcers and wounds on the thighs, so this new case is a real eye-opener.

‘The present case represents a new neurological complication of wearing tight jeans’, he says.

If you’ve been put off skinnies for life, loosen up with the perfect girlfriend jeans instead….

