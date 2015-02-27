When we saw that Taylor Swift had shared her first-ever bikini snap last month on Instagram whilst holiday in with the Haim girls in Hawaii, we were shocked to say the least.

Wasn’t this the girl that had sworn to US magazine Lucky that she would never, ever show the world her belly button? Had Swifty suddenly changed her mind and decided a bit of ab-flashing was in order?

Well, not exactly. Because in a new interview on BBC Radio 1, the 25-year-old Blank Space singer has confessed the real reason why she decided to post the picture.

Taylor Swift also shared a photo of her working a retro swimsuit on the beach, belly button firmly covered

‘My security gets out the binoculars and sees that they [the photographers] have a huge, long lens camera’, Taylor revealed. ‘At which point, we go back to the beach and realise, “OK, so they got pictures of us in our bikinis.” I don’t want them to make, like, $100,000 for a bikini shot.’

‘So we’re like, “Get up on the bow of the boat: We’re taking better bikini shots so that they don’t make as much money on theirs”‘, she added. Genius! Paps – 0. Taylor – 1.

So it turns out Swifty not only looks amazing in a bikini, but she’s also definitely not one to be crossed. We always knew the sugary sweet songstress had a cunning side…