This Is Why You Never See Kate Middleton Take Off Her Coat

Now we think about it, we've never spotted her do it either...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that the Duchess of Cambridge always wears smart and chic outerwear.

Most recently she wore this £220 red coat by Boden, a checked Zara number and has recycled one of her favourite coats from her second pregnancy ahead of having baby number three.

Naturally any coat she’s seen in sells out in a matter of hours, nay, minutes, affectionately known as ‘the Kate Middleton effect’.

But, style icon status aside, have you ever seen her take any of these coats off? Neither have we – and after some digging, it turns out there’s some solid reasoning behind this choice.

It’s been reported that the reason Kate Middleton won’t take her (fabulous) coat off during an event is that it’s deemed an ‘unladylike’ thing to do.

And as the duchess has to be the poster lady for poise and elegance at all times, it makes sense that she’s sticking to such protocol.

Props to Kate for powering through even if a venue is boiling hot – especially during pregnancy.