5 White Shirts We Want ASAP

We love how the high street have updated this go-to staple ready for spring...

If, like us, you can’t make your way through your Monday-to-Friday wardrobe without reaching for a trusty white shirt then these five styles from our favourite high street stores will be right up your street.

A timeless option, the classic white shirt works as well with jeans and ankle boots as it does when worn with tailored separates and heels.

And, if you can rely on getting your cost-per-wear from one item in your wardrobe it’s absolutely a chic white shirt. Whether you prefer crisp cotton, linen, silk or lace there’s an infinite amount of options to style your button-down with.

With fresh Spring styles from some of our fave brands are starting to drop online and instore RN there’s no better time to pick up a fresh option to half-tuck into your jeans this Friday (when the sun’s expected to make another appearance)…

Karen Millen

In celebration of this closet classic, Karen Millen have debuted their ‘White Shirt Project.’ A fresh collection of eight white shirts which play with the proportions of spring’s hottest trends – expect ruffles, oversized frills and tie sleeved styles.

With an option for everyone and every occasion (from wedding’s to work), it’s absolutely worth popping in-store to pick up a style to suit.

Boden

Our go-to for relaxed styles, Boden’s new season linen shirt is available in every rainbow shade imaginable. As well as classic white, providing endless options just in time for summer holidays and city breaks!

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Poplin Shirt, £39.50

For a more fitted silhouette with classic detailing, trusty M&S has all the white shirt options a girl could ever need. Pure cotton poplin for under £40… we’ll take two!

Very Exclusive

A one-stop-shop for high-street to high-end styles, Very Exclusive have everything from MiH to Whistles letting you shop accessible and investment styles all in one-go. We love this was it-tie style from Joseph.

Me & Em



Me & Em Frill Layering Shirt, £69

The softest collection we’ve laid our hands on. This sleeveless style from Me & Em is perfect for layering under light knits while we wait for summer. With a super sweet frill trimmed collar and pussy-bow adding a little extra detailing, accentuate its clean and chic silhouette with tailored trousers and pointed pumps.