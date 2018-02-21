This Is Why Celebrities Are Carrying Roses On The BRITs Red Carpet

It's all about showing solidarity with the #TimesUp movement

The BRIT Awards red carpet is getting busy.

Stars have been arriving at the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena since earlier this evening, being greeted by hosts Professor Green and Maya Jama.

Everyone’s looking stunning (how gorge is Maya’s glittery blazer dress?!), having stepped out in their finest awards show garb.

But fans have noticed something pretty interesting about some of the guests’ choice of accessory. Ladies including Paloma Faith, Caroline Flack, Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa are carrying white roses, while Ed Sheeran and Phillip Schofield have them pinned to their lapels.

Why’s this? Well, something similar happened at last month’s Grammys, and it’s all about showing solidarity for the ongoing #TimesUp movement against sexual harassment and inequality in the entertainment industry.

You’ll know that celebrities wore black at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes in support of the movement, and this is the same principle.

It’s been reported that attendees will also be given a white rose badge – one of which Pro is sporting – in the latest of a series of protests since the Harvey Weinstein scandal rocked Hollywood last year.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more white roses as the night continues.