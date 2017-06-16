The White Dress Dominating Our Insta Feed

*Adds to basket*

Sometimes when you’re scrolling through Instagram an item of clothing will stop you in your tracks. Take, for example, Next’s lace off-the-shoulder white dress.

From their cult embroidered blouses to their Pinterest-worthy homeware, Next are killing it at the moment. We’ve spotted more and more of our favourite influencers (including LOOK influencer, Rosie Fortescue) showcasing Next pieces of late, and this dress is no different.

A flattering midi length, it’s a real all-rounder that will suit all body shapes. Plus, unlike many off-the-shoulder designs, you can still wear a normal bra with this dress.

Double layered and with chic laser cut detailing, it looks much more expensive than it’s £85 price-tag.

Whether you dress it down for casual beach days with a straw hat and tie-up espadrilles (like Katherine Ormerod), or dress it up with statement earrings and heeled sandals ( like Amy Bell or Verena Prechtl), this piece wins when it comes to versatility.

Buy now, and you’ll wear it all summer. Trust us. The races, summer garden parties, dinner dates, cocktails, on holiday – the list is really endless. We even reckon it could make a great bride (or bridesmaid) dress if you’re on the hunt for something a little bit alternative.

Already low in stock for some smaller sizes, we suggest you move fast if you want to get your hands on this dreamy dress.

