What Your Choice Of Engagement Ring Says About Your Personality

There are so many types of engagement ring out there, it can be hard to know which style you favour.

We mean, you’ll (hopefully) be wearing that jewel on your left hand for the rest of your life, so you want it to be a good one.

For those searching for inspiration, luxury high street jeweller Goldsmiths has given us an insight into what different rings say about their wearers. Think one of these sounds like you? Tell your other half stat…

The Brilliant Cut – The Timeless Bride

Trends don’t interest this blushing bride, as she prefers timeless pieces that never go out of fashion.

She is drawn to quintessential romance and may choose the brilliant cut diamond ring, considered the most classic of diamond cuts with its symmetrical shape maximising all of its reflective multi-dimensional qualities.

The Princess Cut – The Vintage Bride

This bride-to-be will be dreaming of a unique retro-themed wedding, and draws her creative references from eras gone by. Dating back to the 1960s, the princess cut entails sophistication and elegance.

The delicate diamond is shaped into four pointed corners, and set to best show off the beautiful shine of the stone.

The Multi Stone – The Modern Bride

She considers herself to be a strong-minded, fashionable woman and a modern romantic at heart, so she’ll be keen to have something a little different on her finger.

The multi-stone ring uses a state-of-the-art diamond setting technique to create a larger visual appearance and one of a full stone, creating a high impact design and sparkling statement. The possibilities and shapes vary so the wearer can find a one-of-a-kind look to suit her contemporary taste.