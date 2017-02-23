What To Wear To Fashion Week (*no ticket required)

See how our team and fave #LWIW street-style stars navigate the shows while remaining camera-ready…



Gilly Ferguson, Editor

@GillyFerg

‘Every LFW, I vow I won’t buy myself something new. And then I do. This season I talked myself into RIXO – a label so hot even your nan’s heard of it – then satisfied my more sensible urges with a timeless pair of L.K. Bennett boots. The dress is all ‘party’ at the front, bringing all the pizazz after-show shindigs truly deserve. Oh, and the bag? That’s a vintage 2010 LFW buy. Yes, it’s an ongoing problem…’



Maxine Eggenberger, Fashion News & Commercial Content Editor

@MaxFashionEditor

‘Ruffles have become as much of a sartorial staple as Breton stripes. Often too fussy for my liking, this khaki number offers much-needed respite. Made from gorgeous cotton, the rigid fabric gives the super-sized frills just the right amount of structure, without being reminiscent of an art installation at the Tate Modern. And block heels, oh how I love thee! Comfortable enough to wear when I’m running from show to show, I’ll be wearing these lattice Zara beauties all week long.



Chloe Jackson, Fashion Editor

@ChloeJaneJackson

‘It’s jeans ALL day EVERY day for me and my Topshop Binxes are my go-to for comfort, with a frayed hem for a little bit of excitement at ankle level. It’s never about tight or clingy, particularly at LFW, so a billowy embroidered shirt (and they are EVERYWHERE) is the perfect topping. Bag lovers, take note: this Cath Kidston bag has interchangeable straps so can adapt to any outfit.’



Lydia Thompson, Beauty Editor

@BritishBeautyEditor

‘I need to keep it pretty casual at FLW, as I spend most of my time in very unglamorous backstage areas reporting on the latest beauty looks, but I still need to look smart enough in case I do watch a show. After years of sweating profusely or carrying multiple layers while trying to take notes, myfail-safe outfit is now a simple shirt and jeans, a thick coat I can throw on and off and some designer accessories to flash at people so they think I’m important!’

What Our Look Gals Wear…



Laura Martin, Acting Stylist

@MartyStylist



Sarah-Rose Harrison, Acting Senior Fashion Assistant

@SarahRoseGoes



Gabrielle Dyer, Beauty Writer

@GDidWhat



Chloe Burcham, Deputy Beauty Editor

@ChloeBurcham



Acting Stylist, Sarah Barlow

@Sarah_Barlow



Bridie Wilkins, Fashion News Assistant

@BridieWikins