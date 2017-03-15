What To Buy From Zara Right Now

Because nothing haunts us more than the Zara pieces we never bought...

We’re going to give you a bit of a heads up – if you’re not into Zara, this article isn’t for you. However, if the mere thought of the Spanish fashion mecca makes you want to squeal with delight, you’re in the right place.

Here at LOOK HQ, we’ve always had an unhealthy obsession with the high street store, and none more so than when they look like they really could be designer.

So in the spirit of helping our fellow Zara obsessives out, we’ve picked the best buys to snap up now.

Every one has major sell-out potential, so you better act quick – you’ll have the entire LOOK office hot on your heels…

Gingham skirt, £25.99

Raffia bucket bag, £39.99

Poplin shirt, £25.99

Paisley print blazer, £59.99

Yellow block heels, £59.99

Crochet sweater, £29.99

Oh Zara, what are you doing to us?!