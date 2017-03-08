What To Buy From River Island Right Now

Form an orderly queue.

Spring is finally in the air. It is starting to get light before 8am, blossom shots are starting to takeover our Insta feed, and we’re even considering maybe braving a bare leg (OK, maybe not quite yet).

The change in season naturally calls for a wardrobe switch-up (yep, we’ll use any excuse to defend our excessive shopping habit), and when it comes to picking up some new pieces, River Island never lets us down.

As any dedicated online shopper will know, their new-in section is always bursting with an array of must-have pieces. Currently we have our eye on the embellished pencil skirt, bright lime sandals and the could-be-designer pale pink bucket bag.

However, if you find the huge selection of covetable items on the RI site rather overwhelming, fear not, we’re here to help. We’ve trawled the new-in section and created an edit of our current favourite pieces. It’s a tough job but someone has got to do it.

Without further ado, these are the pieces currently hovering in our online-basket.

Happy shopping! We suggest you move fast if you want to get your hands on these gems…

Embellished pencil skirt, £45

Frayed hem cropped jeans, £42

Pink cross-body-bag, £22

Lime green sandals, £45





Khaki jumpsuit, £55

Pink bell-sleeve shirt, £30

Black frill hem trousers, £38

Bucket bag, £70