We’ve Got Big News For Mollie King Fans

Love Mollie King? Looking for a little sartorial pick-me-up? We’re betting you’re going to love this.

Strictly star and style supremo, Mollie King has found time in between rehearsals and her incredibly hectic schedule to pair up with Littlewoods to showcase their achingly cool new collection. It’s just landed online, and it’s just in time for party season.

Packed full of glittering party dresses alongside a number of other winning wardrobe updates, this collection essentially has your AW17 wardrobe all sewn up.

Explaining her reasons for teaming up with the brand on this new collaboration, the 30-year-old says ‘I’ve been a big fan of Littlewoods for a while now; it’s such a standout brand offering products that are stylish yet affordable. Littlewoods.com truly caters to every body shape, style and budget. I really enjoyed modelling their last SS17 collection so I am really excited to have the opportunity to model their latest AW17 collection.’

And we couldn’t agree more. If you’re after a coat in a punchy new-season shade or a chunky autumnal knit set to amp up your hero denim – you’re going to find a number of styles that tick all the right boxes, here.

Expect to pay between £30-£185 for a slice of the Mollie King-approved action, with sizes ranging from 6-16. And should you need any further inspo on exactly how to style up your new purchases, Mollie shared her guide to getting it right.

On finding the perfect party outfit, Mollie tells LOOK ‘I really like to experiment with my going out style, but you can’t go wrong with a good sequin dress perfect for those festive parties. I’m a firm believer in dressing for your body shape rather than wearing what is on trend. I think a standout bodycon dress or a tailored jumpsuit really helps define your best features.’

Not only that, Mollie revealed her tips to perfecting autumn style, ‘I think floral is really in this season, you can’t go wrong with a statement floral top or jumper to pull an outfit together.’

Sound good? If you fancy recharging your wardrobe and recreating Mollie’s look, head to Littlewoods now and shop the lot.