The Weirdest Swimsuits On The Internet

8 images

From a sharkini to a hairy bikini the Internet's got the lot...

Summer’s officially here and if, like us, you’ve been searching for the perfect swimsuit to take away with you this Summer we’ve got some hilarious light relief between your scrolls for swimwear perfection – we all need the perfect one for our ‘gram right!?

So, whilst you’re searching the internet, high and low, why not take a humorous approach to your swim picks. By rocking an avocado, without the toast *sob, in BelovedShirts latest one-piece swimsuit and yes they do ship Internationally – so go, go go!

Whist everybody loves a little avocado, especially over on Insta, a super statement pizza piece just might get all the likes. However, if food-inspired swimwear simply doesn’t tick your boxes BelovedShirts offer a few wilder options with a hairy chest option. Yes you did read that right, you can actually buy a swimsuit that resembles a hair chest.

If you’re really looking to push the boat out and make a political statement with your cosy then a Hilary Clinton or Donald Trump one-piece could be just the ticket.

To say there’s something for everyone is a real understatement as there is quite literally everything from shark swimsuit’s to cat costumes! A cat trend is a trend that we’re always happy to embrace and thanks to RoseGal it’s a reality as the brand have some of the sweetest cat inspired one-pieces for under than £20. Or, if you’re feeling a little more adventurous BadAbyDesigns are offering a Sharkini, taking inspo from the classic movie Jaws which despite having the potential to leave you with rather questionable tan-lines makes for a great conversational piece.

If you’re not feeling animals, fruit or Donald Trump then swap the shark teeth for a slogan, Misguided’s Baywatch-red swimsuit goes back to basics encouraging you to just jump in the pool!

By Roxanne Cawthorne