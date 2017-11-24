Weekday Have 30% Off All Black Jeans In Their Black Friday Sale
It's time to stock up
We don’t know about you, but today we’re all over Black Friday clothing deals.
And we just had to tell you about Weekday’s sale, because it’s a pretty interesting one. They have 30% off selected black items, as well as 30% off all black jeans.
Yep. They’re definitely keeping to the Black Friday theme here.
Anyway, we think it’s pretty amazing that there’s such a great discount on jeans. Because what girl doesn’t need to a good denim stock-up from time to time?
Here are a few of our faves…
Body High Satin Black, £25
WAS £35, BUY NOW £25
Seattle Great Black, £32
WAS £40, BUY NOW £32
Way Mid Black, £32
WAS £40, BUY NOW £32
Make sure you keep checking back at LOOK for the best Black Friday deals, as we’ll be constantly searching the ‘net over the next few days.