Wedding Guest Dresses: See Fab Celeb Inspiration

Still stuck on what to wear for that upcoming summer wedding? Fear not ladies, we’ve rounded up all the prettiest celebrity frocks for instant fashion inspiration.

With gorgeous snaps of everyone from Kate Middleton, Myleene Klass and Millie Mackintosh, you’ll be spoilt for choice with fab colours, shapes and styles to suit every shape.

Fancy a nose? Check out these gorgeous wedding guest dresses now. That’s your fashion dilemma sorted! HG



See the wedding guest dresses: celebrity inspiration now



Need workwear inspiration? We’ve got that covered too!