This Is Why You Shouldn’t Wear The Same Pair Of Shoes Everyday

If, like us, you spend every weekend wondering what to tell your other half when they ask why you’ve gone and bought <another> pair of shoes, this will make your day.

According to a footwear expert, wearing the same pair of shoes day in day out is officially not a good idea. Not a good idea as in will have consequences to something other than your wardrobe.

The news comes from Business Insider, who spoke to Jim Kass of American shoe empire Allen Edmonds.

“The best way to extend the life of your shoes is to rotate them and use quality shoe trees after each wear,” says Jim.

“As you wear your shoes, the leather soaks up the perspiration your feet give off. If you wear the same pair everyday, your shoes don’t have ample time to dry and they won’t maintain their shape.”

If only we’d known sooner.

Apparently sweat-soaked leather is more susceptible to scratching too.

In short, then, all you need to take from this is that buying more shoes is necessary. Just as necessary as a good set of shoe trees.

